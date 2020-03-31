Amid the soon global Covid-19 quarantine, social issues around the world are coming into the public forum. We have witnessed emergency powers sweep through states across the globe mandating curfews and quarantines to offset the anticipated healthcare system strain.

While under different circumstances individuals and the collective would be opposed to a violation of all personal freedoms, but under the threat of a pandemic, the general majority are compliant. But as is expected this comes with severe unintended consequences.

Police fixate on identifying a breach of quarantine measures and are allocating few resources for those whose homes are not safe enough to be quarantined in – where women and children are trapped at home with their abusers.

What is wrenching in writing about domestic violence worldwide, is that those who study abusers' patterns are well aware of the dangers that can and will unfold during times of crises.

In Australia, for example, activists and social workers were seriously concerned at the potential rise in domestic violence during this epidemic, as a result of observing what happened during the bushfires where many could not leave home due to air pollution. They, however, can only ever bring attention to the issue after the fact. In this vein, reports from around the globe are emerging citing a striking, yet unsurprising, spike in violence in the home.

In Jianli County in China's Hunan province, in February when the lockdown was decreed, the police cited 162 incidents of domestic violence versus 47 in January. However, despite the rise, little is being done to stop this – and this is true for most countries.

While, yes, states will publically cite the importance of putting a stop to domestic violence, anecdotal evidence from women in different places shows suffering with little, if any, help during this health epidemic.

Two main ideas we must consider here are attitudes towards domestic violence in general circumstances as well as the fear of filling prison cells and perpetuating the spread of coronavirus – with many places emptying their cells of low-risk prisoners.

For example, from China, reports that a woman called police after receiving verbal abuse and death threats from her husband was advised to drop the case because her abuser was a reputable businessman and the police officer worried this would ruin him.

A high-profile case in Jordan that is in the course of unfolding has suggested a similar indifference from some Jordanian authorities.