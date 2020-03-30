India has ordered states to quarantine hundreds of thousands of migrant workers for two weeks with hopes this could prevent them from carrying the coronavirus from the big cities where they were working prior to the lockdown. The South Asian nation is struggling to prevent tens of thousands of people from returning home to the countryside in case they have been infected.

The federal government's order directs states to strictly implement a 21-day lockdown by building "shelters and relief camps" for migrants, who will be quarantined for 14 days after medical screening –– a gigantic effort to block the spread of coronavirus that has already killed 29 people and infected over a thousand.

Last week, Prime Minister Narendra Modi ordered the country's 1.3 billion people to remain indoors until April 15 saying that was the only hope to stop the coronavirus epidemic.

The lockdown left a majority of migrant workers jobless who defied the restrictions, many of them leaving big cities like New Delhi and Mumbai on foot for their homes in rural India. At least five such migrants have died in the exodus.

On Sunday, Modi "apologised" to the poor for the lockdown in a weekly radio address.

The poor "would definitely be thinking what kind of prime minister is this, who has put us into so much trouble," Modi said, urging people to understand there was no other option but to lock down the country.

"Steps taken so far… will give India victory over coronavirus," he vowed.

Authorities estimate around 300,000 jobless and hungry labourers have hit the roads. It's not clear yet how quickly states will arrange for the shelters and how long the workers will be medically screened before they're quarantined.

The western state of Maharashtra, home to Mumbai and another big magnet for migrant labourers, has set up 262 relief camps and was providing shelter to 70,399 people, the state chief minister tweeted.

Authorities ordered that a racetrack outside capital New Delhi that hosted a Formula One race in 2011 to be used to house 5,000 migrant workers.

Uttar Pradesh has announced aid and set up 600 shelter homes that will act as quarantine centres, local official Alok Kumar said. He was unable to say how many people were still on the road.

A major concern in India is that the hundreds of thousands of workers going homes will spread the virus deep into the hinterland, said a top health official.

"It’s an evolving situation with daily new challenges coming up like having migratory populations moving from one place to another. Like non-affected states, adjoining affected states," said Dr S K Singh, director of the National Centre for Disease Control, which investigates and recommends control measures for outbreaks.

Many experts doubt the official number of Covid-19 cases and deaths and say that India is testing far too few people.

"This migration has taken it (the virus) to small towns and villages," Virologist Shahid Jameel at the Wellcome Trust DBT India Alliance said.

The numbers are small compared with the US, Italy and China, but experts fear these precautions won't be enough for India's beleaguered, under-funded and under-staffed health system to stave off an epidemic.

Migration compared with 1947 partition

Police said four migrants were killed on Saturday when a truck ran into them in the western state of Maharashtra. Also on Saturday, a migrant collapsed and died in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh, according to a police official.

"We will die of walking and starving before getting killed by corona," said migrant worker Madhav Raj, 28, as he walked by the road in Uttar Pradesh.

For the economic migrants who may test coronavirus positive, "the fatality rates may be higher only because of the long walk back home," Indian economist and migration expert Chinmay Tumbe told The Indian Express.

"The closest comparison of the long walks seen today is the partition of 1947 [when the subcontinent was divided] and even then, transport options were open for some distances and did not affect all parts of India," Tumbe argued.

On Sunday, several hundred migrants in the town of Paippad, in southern Kerala state, gathered in a square demanding transport back to their hometowns.

Indian were also outraged after a video showed migrant labourers and their families forced to take bath in chemical solution upon their entry in Bareilly, northern India. Officials later said the workers were bathed in sanitiser and chlorine mixed with water.

Self-quarantine on top of trees

Many others were shocked after migrant workers quarantined themselves on trees in northeastern West Bengal state.