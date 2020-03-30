More than 723,000 people have been infected with the coronavirus virus and at least 34,000 have succumbed to the disease.

The illness poses an especial risk to those who belong to vulnerable demographics, such as the elderly and those with disabilities.

Although research into mortality rates for the coronavirus pandemic is still in its early stages, there are some clear patterns evident even this early into the outbreak.

From recorded cases so far, death rates for those with cardiovascular conditions lay at about 10.5 percent, while the rate for those with respiratory disease stood at around 6.3 percent.

The Covid-19 virus is believed to work by damaging lung cells, which causes complications leading to pneumonia.

These statistics and the nature of the virus are of concern for people living with conditions like cystic fibrosis, with which lung performance can be as low as 25 percent when compared to the average person.

For the disabled, the impact of the Covid-19 outbreak comes in three distinct forms; the first is through the threat posed by the disease specifically to them, the second is via the impact of resource shortages and reprioritisation by officials, and the third is through the withdrawal of care services to mitigate the risk of infection.

An example of this combination of risks at play was illustrated in a recent USA Today article, which profiled a woman suffering from Cerebral Palsy, a condition which targets muscle condition and coordination ability.

The disability can also lead to secondary conditions, such as respiratory illness. Those with the condition are therefore at higher risks than ordinary people and governments, including in the UK, have placed it in the ‘increased risk’ category for susceptibility to the most harmful effects of Covid-19.