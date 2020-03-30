A breathing aid that should help keep Covid-19 patients out of intensive care has reportedly been developed by a group including University College London researchers and the Mercedes Formula One team.

University College engineers, medical clinicians, and technicians from Mercedes hope to distribute the machine through NHS hospitals pending successful trials this week, the BBC has reported.

The device is a Continuous Positive Airway Pressure or CPAP machine, which delivers oxygen to the lungs without the need for a ventilator and patient sedation.

The BBC says the device has gained regulatory approval an d says Mercedes is confident that, provided the apparatus performs well in trials, it could produce up to 1,000 of them a day for distribution throughout hospitals.