Public health sectors across the world are under inordinate pressure amidst the unprecedented and dynamic Covid-19 outbreak, with governments across the world continuously adapting measures amidst epidemiological, economic, and social behavioural concerns.

At the time of writing, with a figure of over 140,000 the US (a new epicentre of the pandemic), now has the highest number of confirmed cases in the world, overtaking Italy, China, and Spain.

Both now and in the post-Covid-19 world, a maelstrom of debates will rage as to whether or not governments marshalled all available information and resources quickly enough to combat the outbreak effectively, or whether complacency, amplified by an unprepared health sector, led to needless deaths.

Amid the escalating Covid-19 pandemic, the news that the US State Department was now encouraging foreign medical professionals to contact the nearest US Embassy or Consulate for a visa appointment is, in this light, not without due cause, yet certainly not without critique.

The State Department clarified its original message in a later briefing, asserting that no new applicants were being sought, that the call was only for those already accepted for work or study placements. Still, the stated insistence for those “particularly […] working to treat or mitigate the effects of Covid-19” clearly signalled that specific talent was sought.

In any case, two highly fractious questions have been spotlighted by the development: how chronically unprepared the infamous US healthcare system really is, coupled with the more scathing question of whether the US is now ‘stealing the world’s doctors’?

The accusation is not new, with charges of greed as well as feelings of dishonesty and betrayal sometimes directed at the doctors themselves who choose to migrate. But the predicament is all the more alarming when considering how pivotal any available physicians would be in the poorer, less affluent countries of the world where the practice of social-distancing, self-quarantine, and in some cases even handwashing, are all but unaffordable luxuries.

Some may explain-away the predicament as merely the result of ‘globalisation’, which then opens a slew of related questions as to inequality ingrained, sustained, and in times of crisis, amplified by the phenomenon of globalisation and the nature of the global economy. Clearly, both push and pull factors must be considered together.