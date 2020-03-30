"You are asking me which criteria we use to choose who to hospitalise?" he takes time to rationalise the question.

"It is a complex question: in normal times it is decided upon the patient's clinical condition," explains the doctor of internal medicine in a Milan hospital who agreed to speak to TRT World on the condition of anonymity, "now the only regulatory principle is the number of available beds."

A moral truth that clashes with the numbers put forward every day by the Lombardy Welfare Commissioner, Giulio Gallera. Critical care beds were brought to 1600 – an increase of 110 percent. However, that is still not enough.

"We are quashed by a huge ethical problem - continues the doctor - do we provide reception or treatment to patients? We choose right away who to treat, relegating those who we exclude to a greater chance of dying."

Lombardy continues to be the epicentre of Covid-19 in Italy with 43 percent of the total cases. Numbers leave an enormous margin of error, as confirmed by the head of the Civil Protection Angelo Borrelli who said it is "presumable" that for each infected person detected there are ten more undetected.

In early March this year, the Italian Association of Anesthesia, Analgesia, Resuscitation and Intensive Care (SIAARTI) issued new guidelines that modified access to intensive care - nationally.

Predicting "a strong discrepancy" between the care needs and the resources of critical care, it ordered prioritising those who have "a longer life expectancy."

Age and medical history are decisive factors. Every time a bed frees up, doctors in the ward have to decide who will occupy it: an additional emotional load for a community that is already on edge and working in exhausting conditions.

The most severe Italian health crisis since World War I is forcing doctors to take unprecedented decisions in times of peace.

Triage is the method used in emergency rooms where access to treatment does not take place based on the order of arrival but the priority of the patients' conditions.

The same logic is applied in hospitals with insufficient means compared to the number of people that require treatment, such as in times of calamities or disasters. Prioritising in such a manner has profound ethical and moral implications.

"Already at the pre-triage, when the distinction between lung and non-lung patients occurs, we make the first choice. At this moment we only take patients with lung complications. If the doctors know there are two beds free out of 210, what to do if a third patient needs treatment? Every day this ethical problem arises, which is absolutely stressful; we cannot treat them all."

"At the beginning, the criterion was age: between an 80-year-old patient and one of 60, I would pick the latter. Now we can't even do this anymore because observation beds are finished and treatment ones even more," says the doctor.

"So the comorbidity (the coexistence of several pathologies) and the clinical picture are main criteria. A diabetic, a cardiac or an obese patient - who are less likely to survive interstitial pneumonia compared to a person that is older but in better health - will risk waiting because the latter has more chances of surviving."

The main discriminant is the respiratory aggravating factor that Covid-19 brings: hypoxemia or low blood oxygen.

"There are various degrees of breathing support: masks or nasal rings that administer a little oxygen; another mask equipped with a reservoir that keeps the respiratory field rich in oxygen; there is a third type, the CPAP, or high flow oxygen ventilator; the last resort is intubation," he explains, "The CPAP is made with cylindrical helmets: to keep helmets inflated you need pressurised air but not all beds have oxygen and air outlets."

Patients under the most invasive treatment – put in a pharmacological coma and with a tube passed through the throat to push air into lungs that no longer can expand independently - must have vitals monitored continuously.

"Not all bed stations have a power outlet or monitors that allow you to connect the needed equipment. It is not just a question of software but rather lack of infrastructure, and this is also a criterion for picking which patients to treat," explains the doctor from Milan.

War footing

The whole national health system is affected. Wards have been reconverted, meaning that those with other ailments cannot be treated.

"It is as if we were at war and suffer side effects: all cardiology intensive units have been converted into Covid wards, so those who have a heart attack cannot be cured, like those who need cancer surgery. Hospital administrations struggle to talk to each other; we need to ask to transfer a cancer patient as if it were a personal favour."