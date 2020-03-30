Nukhet Varlik studied the impact of the Black Death also known as the plague on early Ottoman society.

While a lot is known about the plague in Europe and the impact it had on society, economy and politics, Varlik is one of the leading experts on how the Black Death impacted the Ottoman world.

Varlik is an associate professor at the Department of History Rutgers University, Newark and when TRT World spoke with her, she was under self-quarantine for showing symptoms of the coronavirus.

How did the plague change the Ottoman state, politically and socially?

First of all, let me note that there were recurrent outbreaks of plague throughout Ottoman history and beyond, starting with the Black Death pandemic in 1347 and lasting all the way until 1947 in modern Turkey — 600 years in total. Hence, this series of plagues clearly had a profound impact on the Ottoman state, especially in the area of public health.

Starting in the early 16th century, we see that the Ottoman central administration started to develop new regulations for the burial of plague victims in Istanbul and other cities, as the plague deaths surged.

They established new communal cemeteries outside the city walls, kept records of daily death tolls, and provided services for the funeral industry.

In addition, they tried to keep the streets clean (removing waste) and paved, and to remove businesses such as tanneries or slaughterhouses outside the city walls, because they were believed to contaminate the air.

The state also offered tax relief to individuals and communities affected by the plague and promoted the development of health services. These institutions and practices that developed in the 16th century continued in one form or another through the modernisation period in the 19th century.

Were there ever mosque closures or was jummah (Friday prayer) halted?

I don’t remember coming across a reference to this phenomenon in the sources. On the contrary, we see examples of communal prayers organised for the lifting of the plague.

One well-known example comes from the reign of Mehmed III (r. 1595–1603), where state dignitaries, men of religion, members of Sufi groups, and people of Istanbul gathered in Okmeydani to pray for the lifting of the plague; animals were sacrificed and distributed to the needy as alms; prisoners were let free in the hope that God would accept and respond to prayers.

This is the exact opposite of our current understanding of social distancing, right? But why did they do this? Well, this is because modern bacteriology and the idea that infectious diseases were caused by invisible germs did not develop until the late 19th century, that is toward the end of the empire’s history.

Before that time, the dominant disease theory attributed the cause of epidemic diseases to miasma, that is, to foul odours that were believed to contaminate the air and make people sick.