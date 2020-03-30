Monday, March 30, 2020

Turkey send aid to Italy, Spain

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Monday said Turkey has sent one shipload of medical aid to Italy and will be sending one planeload of medical aid to Spain this week.

He added that in terms of personnel, medicines and supplies the country's health infrastructure is in very good condition.

Erdogan also announced a nationwide aid campaign to combat the coronavirus pandemic.

He launched the campaign to collect donations from citizens for those in need, saying he was donating seven months of his salary to the cause and that the effort had already drawn $11 million.

Turkey has placed 41 residential areas under quarantine in order to contain the spread of the coronavirus, the president said.

Spain passes China in infections

Spain confirmed another 812 deaths in 24 hours from the coronavirus, bringing the total number of deaths to 7,340, according to Health Ministry figures.

The number of confirmed infections in Spain has now reached 85,195 cases. Around 12,298 health workers among patients including Spain's health emergency chief Fernando Simon.

With the latest figures, Spain became the third country to surpass China in infections after the United States and Italy.

Swiss death toll nears 300, positive tests approach 15,500

In Switzerland, 295 people have died in the coronavirus outbreak, the country's public health bureau said, rising from 257 people on Sunday.

The number of confirmed cases increased to 15,475 from 14,336 on Sunday, it said.

Germany reports 120 new deaths

The death toll from coronavirus in Germany climbed up to 541, with 120 new deaths in the past 24 hours, according to the figures released by local health authorities.

The Berlin-based website Coronavirus-Monitor, which compiles up-to-date numbers from the local health authorities, has reported 6,996 new cases, bringing the total infections to 62,435.

More than 10,500 people are reported to have recovered from the virus.

Austria to ban tourist stays at hotels

Austria is banning the use of hotels for tourism as part of wide-ranging efforts to slow the spread of the coronavirus with Easter holidays approaching, Health Minister Rudolf Anschober said.

"A third point are hotels, with regard to the Easter holidays ... We want to stop the touristic use of hotels for this phase," Anschober told a government news conference.

Moscow begins lockdown

Moscow imposed a lockdown in a bid to slow the spread of the coronavirus as Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin asked regional authorities to make similar preparations.

The Russian capital announced the strict new isolation measures after many Muscovites refused to heed official recommendations and self-isolate at the weekend and instead went to parks for barbecues.

The country has so far reported 1,534 cases of coronavirus and eight deaths, with more than one thousand infections in the capital.

Coronavirus claims first life in Bolivia

Bolivia confirmed its first coronavirus-related death on Sunday, with confirmed cases rising to 96.

Health Minister Anibal Cruz announced that the patient was a 78-year-old female from eastern Santa Cruz.

Disclosing that the patient's death and organ failure was due to old age, the minister recommended Bolivians to take care of the elderly who are "more vulnerable and sensitive to this disease."

Thailand reports two new coronavirus deaths

Thailand's public Health Ministry said on that two more people have died from the novel coronavirus, bringing the total number of deaths in the country to nine.

The two deaths included a 54-year-old Thai man in the southern province of Yala who had recently returned from Malaysia, and a 56-year-old Thai woman in Bangkok, said Anupong Sujariyakul, a senior official at the public Health Ministry's Department of Disease Control.

Earlier on Monday, Thailand reported 136 new coronavirus cases, raising the total number of infections to 1,524.

Death toll in India surges to 29

The coronavirus pandemic has claimed at least 29 lives in India, with confirmed cases rising to 1,071, authorities said.

According to latest figures by the Health Ministry, the state of Maharashtra, whose capital is the country's financial hub Mumbai, is the worst-affected region in the country with some 215 positive cases and eight deaths.