Saudi forces intercepted two missiles over Riyadh late Saturday, state media said, after at least three explosions were heard in the curfew-locked capital amid efforts to curb the coronavirus pandemic.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the attack, but Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthi rebels have previously targeted Riyadh and other Saudi cities with missiles, rockets and drones.

It was the first major assault on Saudi Arabia since the Houthis offered last September to halt attacks on the kingdom after devastating twin strikes on Saudi oil installations.

"A ballistic missile was intercepted and destroyed over Riyadh," state-run Al Ekhbariya television reported, citing the Saudi-led military coalition fighting the Yemeni rebels.

It did not say who was responsible.

At least three blasts shook the capital – under a 15-hour coronavirus curfew – just before midnight, according to reporters.

Saudi-owned Al Arabiya television said two missiles were intercepted over Riyadh while a third missile was shot down over southern Jizan province.

The assault comes after all parties in Yemen's long conflict offered support on Thursday for the United Nations' call for a ceasefire to protect civilians from the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Saudi Arabia, the Yemeni government and the rebels all welcomed an appeal from UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres for an "immediate global ceasefire" to help avert disaster for vulnerable people in conflict zones.

The call coincided with the fifth anniversary of powerhouse Saudi Arabia's intervention in Yemen's civil war, which was launched to shore up the internationally recognised government against the Houthi rebels.