A strong inland and shallow earthquake hit late on Saturday night causing people to panic in parts of Indonesia's Sulawesi island and run to higher ground despite health officials asking for social distancing to slow the spread of coronavirus.

There were no immediate reports of casualties or damage.

The US Geological Survey says the magnitude 5.8 quake just before midnight Saturday was centred 64 kilometres northwest of Central Sulawesi province's Pendolo town, at a depth of 10 kilometres.

Indonesia's national disaster agency says the land-based earthquake didn't have any potential to cause a tsunami.

Still, many people in the provincial capital of Palu ran to higher ground.

Many residents are haunted by the memory of a devastating 7.5 magnitude earthquake in the city two years ago that set off a tsunami as well as a phenomenon called liquefaction in which wet soil is collapsed by the shaking.