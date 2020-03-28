Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte has urged the European Union to launch a "recovery bond" to help fund the response to the coronavirus outbreak, saying failure to tackle the emergency would be a "tragic mistake" for the bloc.

In an interview with Italian daily Il Sole 24 Ore on Saturday, Conte said a common debt instrument was needed to spearhead a European recovery and reinvestment plan to support the economy of the whole area.

Using, instead, the European Stability Mechanism (ESM) to borrow on the market and lend cheaply to governments under some conditionality would not be the right response, he said.

"The ESM is a tool created to help single member states that face financial problems caused by asymmetric shocks," Conte said, adding that the virus outbreak was instead causing a shock for whole Europe.

"If Europe does not prove to be up to this historic challenge, the whole European building risks losing, in the eyes of our own citizens, its raison d'etre".

Conte added that, even with the launch of a European recovery bond, each country would continue to remain responsible for its public debt.

A summit of EU leaders on Thursday failed to reach an agreement over a joint economic response to the virus and gave euro zone officials two weeks to come up with a way to support the economy during the epidemic.