Turkey suspended all international flights from Turkish Airlines as part of measures to curb the spread of coronavirus, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Friday as the country's death toll from the pandemic climbed to 92.

"All international flights have been suspended for an indefinite period," Erdogan said in a press conference at a government's office in Istanbul.

Turkey's flag carrier Turkish Airlines previously suspended almost all international flights with exceptions of New York, Washington, Hong Kong, Moscow and Addis Ababa whereas domestic flights and cargo operations continue as planned.

In addition to international flights, Turkish Airlines limited its domestic flights. The carrier’s flights will now only fly to and from major cities such as Istanbul and Ankara.

As for domestic transportation, the president said inter-city travels were now subject to local authorities' permission and only a well-spaced seating arrangement would be allowed on buses.

Picnic areas and historical sites will be closed on the weekends. Moreover, the deputation and discharge of soldiers from duty will allow for a 14-day quarantine period across 30 major cities.

Ramping up measures against the outbreak, Turkey also limited intercity bus travel and banned walks and fishing along the seashore and beaches, as well as jogging in forests and parks on weekends.

Pandemic boards would be established in all provinces of Turkey to implement swift actions, he added.

Adding that the minimum pension would increase to $233 (1,500 Turkish liras), he went on to say that the state would stand by its senior citizens, who are at a higher risk of contracting the virus.

According to the president, the government allocated over $15.5 billion (100 billion liras) to support the economy, which has taken a toll worldwide due to the outbreak.

Self-sufficient in medical equipment

He went on to say that Turkey has become self-sufficient in many sectors in the past 17 years with its growing economy, production and infrastructure, and it was ready to fight the virus.

"As we are able to produce products such as testing kits, masks and gloves on our own, which are of key importance to fight the virus, we are not experiencing any issues in this regard," he said.