England's Premier League and Football League said on Friday they faced "difficult decisions" about the financial fall-out of the coronavirus but would not re-start until it was safe to do so.

The leagues have set April 30 as a date for a possible return to action but that appears to be optimistic given the country is under restrictions which stop people leaving their homes for non-essential reasons.

The English leagues have previously said it was their goal to try to complete the current season when play resumes, but such an approach carries financial problems for lower division clubs who rely on match-day revenue for their cash-flow.

After a meeting with the PFA players' union on Friday, the leagues issued a joint statement acknowledging those problems.