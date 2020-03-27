Millions of those who can are staying at home during the coronavirus pandemic, which has claimed over 24,000 lives around the world. Parenting in confinement is especially hard, with mothers and fathers spending much more time with their children and at a loss for activities to entertain and educate them. TRT World has found some options for parents — not to mention traditional activities such as Musical Chairs, Lego and Play Doh — to help make the transition from work to home life easier.

Yesterday, Amazon cancelled the subscription fees for books and audio stories, making it free for children and students on audible.com “for as long as schools are closed”. The offerings include age groups ranging from “littlest listeners” to “tween” and “teen” and come in six different languages, including Spanish, Italian, French, German and Japanese.

Former curriculum specialist and author Susie Allison has been running the busytoddler.com website and sharing daily activities for kids on her Instagram page. On her website, parents can find activities geared towards playing and learning for children of all ages, from preschool age to eight to 12-year-olds.

Brain Pop Jr comes recommended by the mother of an eight-year-old, and features a movie of the week and online activities including science, maths, reading and writing, health, and arts and technology. Brain Pop is offering free access “for schools and families impacted by school closures”.

For physical activity, there is Cosmic Yoga for Kids on YouTube, run by an energetic instructor named Jaime (no last name). She says she will help “your kids become stronger, calmer and wiser”. An irresistible pitch!

Then there is Khan Academy, a non-profit that offers “free resources to keep everyone learning”. It offers courses in maths (including for children as young as preschool age), science and engineering, arts and humanities, and test preparation for entry exams such as SAT, LSAT and MCAT. It also has a downloadable app for younger children called Khan Academy Kids.

CBeebies from the BBC offers animated characters called Sarah & Duck and Nelly & Nora. There are memory games, short animation films, and more on their global website.

If you have Netflix, you’re in luck: Studio Ghibli has made a deal with the streaming giant for 21 films, including many amazing stories by acclaimed director Hayao Miyazaki. Netflix has announced that “for the first time ever, this expansive catalogue of Studio Ghibli films will be subtitled in 28 languages, and dubbed in up to 20 languages”.

According to Netflix, subscribers in Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa and Latin America will be able to “enjoy beloved classics, such as Academy Award-winner Spirited Away, Princess Mononoke, Arrietty, Kiki’s Delivery Service, My Neighbor Totoro, and The Tale of The Princess Kaguya, among others, in their native languages.”