Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province is making sure the threat coronavirus from coronavirus can cross language barriers.

It is using an animated, Pashto-language video to warn its population about the coronavirus — and taking a shot at its gun culture in the process.

In the video, directed by Zeeshan Parvez, set in a field amid lightning, protagonist Pabo "Badmash," or Pabo the Thug, is setting out to defeat the virus. Villagers offer him a wooden bat, a pistol, a sword and even a rocket launcher.

But Pabo astounds them by refusing, saying he will defeat the enemy with his "bare hands."

He then proceeds to wash his hands with soap — and even checks to ensure he has lathered them for 20 seconds, as recommended.

"The soap is my law," says Pabo, playing on the saying "the gun is my law," a common refrain among many Pashtun tribes for whom gun ownership is deeply engrained.

Parwez, a Pakistani-Canadian who owns a video production house in Peshawar, the provincial capital, said the idea was to make the video relate to people sometimes overlooked in government campaigns.

"'The gun is my law' is one of the most used lines in Pashto slang. To replace 'gun' with 'soap' was the perfect rhyming choice."

Pakistan is the latest country to employ creative public safety campaigns to increase awareness.