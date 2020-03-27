US President Donald Trump signed an unprecedented $2.2 trillion economic rescue package into law on Friday, after swift and near-unanimous action by Congress to support businesses, rush resources to overburdened health care providers and help struggling families during the deepening coronavirus epidemic.

Washington moved urgently to stem an economic free-fall caused by widespread restrictions meant to slow the spread of the virus that have shuttered schools, closed businesses and brought American life in many places to a virtual standstill.

“This will deliver urgently needed relief," Trump said as he signed the bill in the Oval Office, flanked only by Republican lawmakers. He thanked members of both parties for putting Americans “first.”

Earlier Friday, the House gave near-unanimous approval by voice vote after an impassioned session conducted along the social distancing guidelines imposed by the crisis. Many lawmakers sped to Washington to participate – their numbers swollen after a maverick Republican signalled he'd try to force a roll call vote – though dozens of others remained safely in their home districts.

The Senate passed the bill unanimously late Wednesday, 96-0.

The $2.2 trillion legislation will speed government payments of $1,200 to most Americans and increase jobless benefits for millions of people thrown out of work. Businesses big and small will get loans, grants and tax breaks. It will send unprecedented billions to states and local governments, and the nation's all but overwhelmed health care system.

“This is not a time for cynicism or invective or second-guessing," said GOP Whip Liz Cheney of Wyoming. “This is a time to remember that we are citizens of the greatest nation on Earth, that we have overcome every challenge we have faced, and we will overcome this one.”

Reps. Joe Cunningham, D-South Carolina, and Mike Kelly, R-Pennsylvania., announced Friday that they'd tested positive, bringing the number of infected lawmakers to five.

Trump orders GM to manufacture ventilators

Trump issued an order that seeks to force General Motors to produce ventilators for coronavirus patients under the Defense Production Act.

Trump said negotiations with General Motors had been productive, “but our fight against the virus is too urgent to allow the give-and-take of the contracting process to continue to run its normal course.”

Trump said “GM was wasting time” and said his actions will help ensure the quick production of ventilators that will save American lives.

Previously Trump has been reluctant to use the act to force businesses to contribute to the coronavirus fight and wasn't clear what triggered his order against GM.

The Detroit automaker is farthest along in the effort to make more of the critical breathing machines. It's working with Ventec Life Systems, a small Seattle-area ventilator maker to increase the company's production and repurpose a GM auto electronics plant in Kokomo, Indiana, to make the machines. The company said Friday it could build 10,000 ventilators per month starting in April with potential to make even more.