It was supposed to be a happy time for Will, a musician in the Washington area. He was planning a wedding reception at a local restaurant.

Instead, he had to cancel the party due to the coronavirus crisis.

And, despite a few misgivings, he's also decided to ask the restaurant for a complete refund right away – in case the pandemic forces the eatery to shut its doors forever.

"My original plan was just to save the money to credit and to have a big party there in the future," the 47-year-old told AFP, who asked that his last name not be used.

But then, he lost his job at a music store. And of course, he can no longer perform in restaurants and bars, because they are all closed for the foreseeable future.

"We're just too worried about them shutting down the business and not getting the money back," he said.

The restaurant industry has been one of the hardest-hit since local governments across the United States started ordering residents to stay at home as much as possible to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Many Americans have launched appeals to help their local restaurants, which are either closed or only offering takeout while the country rides out the crisis.

Such help could come in the form of buying gift cards, which are a "much-needed revenue source during the pandemic disruption," according to the National Restaurant Association.

"In the best of times, restaurants operate on razor-thin margins, typically three to six percent, and 90 percent are small businesses with less than 50 employees," the association's executive vice president of public affairs, Sean Kennedy, told AFP.

A key US sector

Of course, a few gift cards are not going to save the sector , a vital one in the world's largest economy.

It is the country's second-biggest employer, only behind the health care sector.

There are more than one million bars, restaurants and fast food outlets across the United States.

Before the coronavirus crisis took hold, the National Restaurant Association had said it was expecting sales of nearly $900 billion this year.

Now, it says the industry could lose at least $225 billion -- and five to seven million jobs -- over the next three months. There are no guarantees those jobs would be restored after the crisis.

So far, 40 of the 50 US states have ordered restaurants to shut their doors or severely curtail their activities.

For many, their very survival is on the line.