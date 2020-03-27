Amidst the coronavirus lockdowns and curfews in India and Pakistan, a stark similarity has come to fore between the two neighbours: police in the nuclear-armed countries are using public humiliation to force people indoors.

You must have seen some videos recently of young and old men being forced to crawl, do squats alongside roads, and their backsides thrashed with batons for violating restrictions on movement.

In some places such as Karachi, people were forced to emulate a murgha, or chicken - a stress position where you have to hold your ears from between your legs or be made to do painful frog-hops.

While it’s true that police in developed countries like the United States and France use brute force to keep crowds away to stop the contagion, the disparaging behaviour of law enforcers in the Indian Subcontinent has brought back memories of Great Britain’s colonial rule.

“For me the images of the people being made to crawl on the streets for instance, reminds me of the crisis of 1919 when the British introduced martial law in the aftermath of the Jallianwala Bagh massacre,” says Kim A. Wagner, a professor of Global and Imperial History at the Queens Mary University of London.

He was referring to the killing of hundreds of unarmed civilians by the British police in Amritsar, India.

“They preferred to punish people physically but also with this sort of racial humiliation as part of it. They would make people crawl at the point of a bayonet and they would also make them salute for hours while standing in the sun.”

India and Pakistan gained independence from British rule in 1947, yet several colonial rules and laws are still in place. For instance it took Pakistani lawmakers more than 50 years to replace the colonial-era Police Act of 1861.

It’s still not uncommon for local politicians to have outsized influence over police officers in their area. In rural parts of both countries, powerful landlords and tribal chiefs use police to bully opponents and keep poor farm hands under control.

This particular tribal or feudal history, more than the colonial legacy, is partly to blame for police behaviour, says Ilhan Niaz, a historian at the Islamabad-based Quaid e Azam University.

“Yes, the British Raj did use such punishments. But these sort of punishments were part of South Asian culture for thousands of years. They were also part of the operation of the Hindu caste system which was adopted by other religions in the region.”

Even before the British conquest, the Marathas in the 17th Century were treating lower castes with disdain in the Maharashtra state, he says.

“If you were an untouchable then you would be obliged to tie a bell to yourself if you walk in the street so the higher caste can hear you are coming and you would also be obliged to tie a broom to your back so you can cleanse the pollution that you are causing.”

Public shaming as a means of punishment is more routinely used by informal justice mechanisms like village panchayat and tribal councils, he says.

“It’s not uncommon to see local landlords humiliate people. In extreme cases there have been instances of women being forced to parade around naked.”