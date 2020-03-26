As the whole world is consumed in fighting the coronavirus pandemic, measures like quarantine, lockdown and civil curfew have been imposed to ensure as many people stay at home as possible. The shutdown has had economic implications, but for some sectors it's proving beneficial.

Medical suppliers

The demand for certain types of medicines and medical devices have soared in the past few weeks. Ventilator machines, drugs like hydroxychloroquine, test kits, face masks, and disinfectants are in huge demand.

Many countries, such as Italy and Iran, are in desperate need of medical supplies, in light of their strained healthcare infrastructure due to the pandemic.

The Italian government recently contacted a domestic ventilator manufacturer, Bologna-based Siare Engineering International Group, asking it to increase its production by a big margin.

The government dispatched 25 army technicians to offer a helping hand to Siare’s production supervisors to manage the expanded production and help assemble machines. The army also has made its personnel available to the company’s suppliers.

On the other hand, one of the world’s largest makers of ventilators, Swiss-based Hamilton Medical AG, expects to increase production to about 21,000 ventilators this year, up from 15,000 last year by deploying marketing staff to the production line, among other measures. But with many more orders than it can fulfill, the company faces difficult decisions on where to send them.

States are still in search of test kits, face masks and some drugs which were believed to be useful during the treatment of Covid-19.

Because of the sudden demand manufacturers and distributors of this sector are working round the clock.

Delivery cargo firms

As several governments have issued stay-home directives, cargo firms are facing enormous pressure as the demand for food and packet delivery services have soared to disproportionate margins.

Truck drivers and deliverers are busy with highly-demanded materials, like food, medicine and key materials such as toilet paper and cleaning materials.

Since streets in big cities have emptied, they are making capital gains and saving on fuel expenditures.

To ensure the safety of delivery drivers, companies have issued circulars asking them to leave bags of food or couriers on doorsteps to minimise the possibility of contracting the coronavirus.

Technomic Inc, a consulting and research firm, found that more than 30 percent of US consumers said they plan to not leave the house or go to restaurants so often, with only 13 percent of them ordering for more deliveries. The report surveyed 1,000 consumers from February 28 to March 2.