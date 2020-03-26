An explosive device disrupted Thursday's funeral service for 25 members of Afghanistan's Sikh minority community who had been killed by Daesh terror gorup. No one was hurt in the blast, the Afghan Interior Ministry said.

The explosion went off on Thursday near the gate of a crematorium in Kabul, as the frightened mourners struggled to continue with the funeral prayers and cremation.

A six-year-old child was among the victims of Wednesday's attack by a lone Daesh gunman, who rampaged through a Sikh house of worship in the heart of Kabul's old city. After holding some 80 worshippers hostage for several hours and wounding eight people, the gunman was killed by Afghan Special Forces aided by international troops.

The Daesh affiliate in Afghanistan claimed responsibility for the attack on the group's Amaq media arm, according to SITE Intelligence Group, which tracks militant postings and groups. The gunmen was identified as Indian national Abu Khalid al Hindi.

Maroon-colored cloth covered the many coffins surrounded by more than 100 family members who came to say their final farewell. The coffins were taken from their house of worship, known as a Gurdwara, to the crematorium for burial.

Dozens of wailing women remained behind in the Gurdwara as their loved ones were carried away.

Among the dead was Tian Singh, an Indian national, India's External Affairs Ministry said in a statement.