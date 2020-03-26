WORLD
3 MIN READ
Virus-stricken cruise ship told to leave Australian waters
Seven passengers have tested positive for Covid-19 aboard the Artania, which had been due to travel onward to South Africa but is now anchored near the port of Fremantle.
Virus-stricken cruise ship told to leave Australian waters
A worker cleans the waterfront area of the Sydney Opera House, in the wake of New South Wales implementing measures shutting down non-essential businesses and moving toward harsh penalties to enforce self-isolation as the spread of coronavirus reached what the state's premier calls a "critical stage" in Australia, March 26, 2020. / Reuters
By Asena Boşnak
March 26, 2020

A cruise ship stricken by a coronavirus outbreak was told on Thursday to leave Australian waters, days after local infection numbers spiked when passengers on another vessel were allowed to disembark and roam freely around Sydney.

Seven passengers have tested positive for Covid-19 aboard the Artania, which had been due to travel onward to South Africa but is now anchored near the port of Fremantle.

Its operators say they are planning to fly the vessel's mostly German passengers home from Australia on a chartered plane by Saturday.

Western Australian Premier Mark McGowan said he would ask the national government to call in the navy if the ship refused to move on from Australian waters.

"This ship needs to leave immediately," he told reporters.

"No one will be disembarking at Fremantle unless a passenger is in a life-threatening emergency," he said.

Two other cruise ships are in nearby waters.

The Magnifica, carrying around 1,700 passengers, departed Fremantle on Tuesday after being allowed to refuel but was forced to turn back when told it could not dock in Dubai.

RECOMMENDED

Neither the Magnifica nor the Artania are carrying Australian travellers.

But authorities are planning to allow around 800 Australian passengers aboard the Vasco de Gama to leave the vessel.

McGowan said those from Western Australia would be quarantined for 14 days on Rottnest Island, a former Aboriginal prison site and modern-day holiday destination, while other Australians would be flown to their home states.

The remaining passengers would need to wait on board until they could be flown home by their governments, he added.

More than 130 coronavirus cases have been detected among cruise ship passengers in Sydney last week, including one death.

Authorities had deemed the New Zealand-bound Ruby Princess "low risk" and let passengers spill into the centre of the country's most populous city.

Australia has recorded nearly 3,000 confirmed Covid-19 infections and 13 deaths since the pandemic began.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
More US states declare emergency as monster winter storm barrels across nation
Turkish foreign minister meets counterparts in Istanbul
Anger sweeps America as five year old is detained by ICE agents
Israeli forces open fire on Lebanese army, UN mission despite ongoing ceasefire
UN rights chief decries 'routine abuse' of migrants in US
UK hits back at Trump for 'diminishing' NATO's Afghanistan war dead
Four fishermen missing after vessel collision off Karachi coast
German police probe violence at YPG terror group rallies
US exits WHO after nearly eight decades
South Korea hails Türkiye's rising global role, deepening defence and strategic ties
Australian police hunt gunman after three killed in New South Wales shooting
Malaysia restores access to Musk's Grok after deepfake safeguards added
Israeli artillery fire hits multiple areas in Gaza in latest ceasefire violation
Türkiye's central bank reserves top $200B for first time
Six remain missing after landslide kills two at New Zealand campground