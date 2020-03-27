Turkey's deputy foreign minister on Friday announced the Covid-19 outbreak has killed at least 50 Turkish expatriates in eight countries.

Speaking at the opening ceremony of Foreign Ministry's coronavirus Coordination and Support Centre, Yavuz Selim Kiran said at least 151 Turkish citizens abroad have tested positive for Covid-19. "We are closely monitoring their situation," Kiran said.

Turkey confirmed late on Thursday that the coronavirus has killed at least 75 people while the number of confirmed cases surged to a total of 3,629 since the first case was reported on March 11.

"As of today, we have brought back nearly 15,000 citizens with the information received from 45 different countries and all have been quarantined," he added.

Turkey received medical supplies request from 77 countries, Kiran stressed, noting that the country was able to respond to 20 of those countries.

About 40,000 tests have been done including about 7,000 in the last 24 hours, suggesting Turkey is edging toward the target Health Minister Fahrettin Koca set out a week ago.

To contain the virus, Ankara has closed schools, cafes and bars, suspended mass prayers, and suspended sports matches and flights.

Among the containment measures, Ankara said it quarantined Muslims returning from Umrah in Saudi Arabia.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Turkey, which has a population of about 83 million, would overcome the outbreak in two to three weeks.

Mustafa Cankurtaran, head of geriatrics at the Hacettepe University Faculty of Medicine, said his team is following the national guidelines, testing only "risky" patients with cough and fever.

But next month will be critical since the outbreak will widen, he said.

Earlier this week Koca said the kits sent to the United States were locally-produced PCR tests for the coronavirus.