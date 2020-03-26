Iraq's military on Thursday said at least two rockets hit inside Baghdad's heavily fortified Green Zone, the seat of Iraq's government and home to the US Embassy, according to an Iraqi military statement, the first attack following a brief lull in violence from earlier this month.

The two projectiles struck near the Baghdad Operations Command, which coordinates Iraq's police and military forces, the statement said. The command centre is a few hundred meters (yards) away from the US Embassy, which is a regular target of rocket attacks.

It was not immediately known if there were any casualties.

The statement said the rockets were launched from the al Nahda area of Baghdad.

It was the latest rocket attack to strike the Green Zone since three rockets hit an area near the embassy last Tuesday. That attack was the fourth to target US interests in Iraq in the span of a week following assaults on the Basmaya training camp and two separate attacks on Camp Taji.

Both bases are near the Iraqi capital.

The first attack on Camp Taji killed three coalition servicemen including two Americans.