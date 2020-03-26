While tensions were reduced through an agreement between Turkey and Russia regarding Idlib, the Assad regime's dirty games continue.

Currently, there are 3.5 million civilians in Idlib, not including the 1 million who have fled Idlib since December 2019.

Many of the refugees who fled relocated to camps on the Turkish border. Turkey, in the meantime, continues to provide all types of support including education, medical services, and food to the refugees without interruption and under all types of conditions.

While the world is preoccupied with coronavirus the humanitarian tragedy continues in many countries like Syria - where the world has closed its eyes.

The World Health Organization has sent coronavirus test kits to the Assad regime, but not to suffering regions, including the refugee camps.

After nine years of war, many hospitals have either been demolished or become inoperable. I would like to underline that 84 hospitals and healthcare facilities were damaged, and hundreds of healthcare personnel have been attacked in the Idlib area since December.

Even though healthcare services provided to Syrian nationals escaping Assad still continues in certain regions with the support of the United Nations and Turkey, in particular, the coronavirus threat has started to spread in Syria, as well.

Refugees who are already living in unsanitary conditions need help, otherwise, it is likely that things could get out of control.

I recently spoke with Bassam Barabandi, who served as a diplomat to the Syrian Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Barabandi stated that it is a good thing the ceasefire between Turkey and Russia is continuing; however, the most important issue is the withholding of information on coronavirus deaths in Syria.

Barabandi, who claims that there are thousands of coronavirus cases and hundreds of people who have died from the virus in Syria, emphasised the possibility of great distress in refugee camps near the border of Turkey in the near future.

I also spoke with Dr Waleed Tamer, President of North Free Doctors Syndicate, who said that they had four cases recently in the northwest in which tests were taken and sent to Turkey.

He added that the Assad regime is underplaying all coronavirus infections because those who transmit the disease to Syria are the Iranian mercenaries who cross the border without any restrictions.

He highlighted that Turkey, despite the circumstances, is the only country that really helps them, and their medical personnel were trained in Ankara to diagnose injuries, conduct awareness campaigns, and provide protection methods.