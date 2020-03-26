Turkey has added additional measures to the export of ventilators to meet domestic demand amid the coronavirus pandemic, the country's trade minister said on Thursday.

"Ventilators, ECMOs (extracorporeal membrane oxygenation), ventilation consumables, intubation tubes, intensive care monitors are subjected to prior authorisation," Ruhsar Pekcan said on Twitter.

Turkey will direct the production of these medical devices to meet local needs to prevent disruption in health care services, the minister added.

At least 59 people have died of the coronavirus in Turkey, the country's health minister said in his Wednesday briefing. The total number of Covid-19 cases is now as high as 2,433.