Countries across Latin America tightened measures on Thursday to halt the spread of the deadly novel coronavirus, with more lockdowns, border closings and school closures as well as increased aid to the region's poorest.

As cases of Covid-19 cases continue to rise, more than 7,400 and 123 deaths up to now, Bolivia and Colombia became the latest countries to impose a total lockdown, while Chile extended its schools closures until the end of April.

Here are the latest measures taken in several Latin American countries:

Bolivia:

Bolivia is closing its borders and ordering a strict lockdown until April 15 starting at midnight Wednesday, President Jeanine Anez said, as she declared a state of "sanitary emergency."

The measures are designed to add teeth to a lockdown that was ordered on Sunday but has largely been ignored.

More police and soldiers have been deployed to enforce the measures, Anez said.

There are narrow exceptions to who can cross the border and times at which people can be outside, Anez said.

Colombia:

In Colombia, a three-week total lockdown began just after midnight Tuesday.

"Stay at home, prevent the virus from spreading and save lives," said President Ivan Duque.

With a population of 48 million, Colombia will be locked up until April 12.

Nearly 500 cases of the deadly virus have been reported in the country.

The capital city Bogota had already been on lockdown on orders from the mayor since Sunday.

Chile:

Some 1.3 million residents of Santiago, including those of the Chilean capital's most affluent neighborhoods, went on lockdown for least a week starting at 0100 GMT Thursday, officials said.

This followed orders extending school closures until May.

Classes were suspended on March 16, just under two weeks after the first novel coronavirus case was recorded.

The lockdown areas "concentrate the greatest number of cases, and the movement of people can generate more contagions," said Health Minister Jaime Manalich.

"This means that people will have to stay at home," he emphasised.

Chile has more than 1,100 recorded infections and three deaths from the virus.

Panama:

Panama will allow the cruise ship Zaandam, operated by the Holland America cruise line, to sail through its canal even though there are 42 people aboard the ship with flu-like symptoms, Health Minister Rosario Turner said Wednesday.