The year 2020 began with Iranians witnessing the downing of a civilian airliner and their country emerging as the epicentre of an epidemic.

As Iranians in the Islamic Republic and Iranians around the world commemorate Persian New Year, it is a solemn occasion for them, including my family as our first relative there passed away from Covid-19.

Despite these twin traumas, there was an American callousness to the Others’ suffering, particularly in the early phases when Covid-19 was only an epidemic in China and Iran and had not evolved into a pandemic.

When it began, it was metaphorically “Asian virus,” then “Middle Eastern virus,” and it continues to be regarded as a “Chinese virus” by America’s president.

During these initial phases, there were projections of how China and Iran’s public health catastrophes would bring down the Communist Party or the Islamic Republic, a geopolitical schadenfreude of sorts.

In both cases, the resilience of both China and Iran was underestimated, as was the virus itself, which went on to infect the US.

The vilification of China as “the Sick Man of Asia”

One of the first salvos of American schadenfreude was launched in mid-February from the Wall Street Journal, with a piece entitled, “China Is the Real Sick Man of Asia,” written by Walter Russell Mead, who writes a weekly column on foreign affairs for the paper.

The headline was criticised for its insensitivity, and the editors of the paper issued a justification: “Most Americans, however, understand the phrase in the context of the dying Ottoman Empire as ‘the sick man of Europe.’ That was our historical analogy.”

If one were to read between the lines, the editors were asking that no offence be taken, because they really meant to offend in the past tense. Nonetheless, the sick man reference to the Ottoman Empire was a term invoked by European powers on the eve of World War I to carve up, exploit, and stoke nationalist tensions within the Balkans, Anatolia, and the Arabian peninsula.

At the same time, European powers had pounced on the “sick” Ottoman Empire, they were doing the same to the Qing Empire of China, exploiting it in the mid-19th century to force the sale of British opium on the Chinese population, or carving it up in zones of influence in the aftermath of the Boxer Rebellion around the turn of the twentieth century.

Regime change fantasies

One might argue what the harm in a headline with an insensitive historical reference is? The problem, according to one Princeton academic, is that there is a “cottage industry of Western experts” who assumed that the collapse of the Chinese Communist Party would occur as the coronavirus catastrophe would serve as China’s version of Chernobyl, the nuclear meltdown that contributed to the decline of the USSR.

Just as claims about the “brittle nature” of the Communist Party reflected wishful thinking, so too do similar projections about the Islamic Republic of Iran.