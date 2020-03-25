Amid the Covid-19 (or coronavirus) crisis, terrifying news comes out each hour as the number of reported cases and the global death toll continue rising. The disease has been targeting all continents (save Antarctica) while recognising no geographical, political, economic, religious, or ideological identities or boundaries.

The very nature of this pandemic underscores the need for global cooperation in a struggle that must involve all governments and societies across the world.

As Covid-19 keeps on spreading, new bonds of international solidarity are on display. In certain instances, trans-regional assistance has taken scores of foreign affairs analysts by surprise. It is remarkable that China, Russia, and Cuba (rather than the US) are the countries doing the most to help fight coronavirus across Italy, a western country which has traditionally aligned extremely closely with Washington throughout the post-World War II era.

In other cases, the pandemic is prompting states with a history of tense bilateral relations to come to each other’s aid. A notable example is the assistance which Iran has received from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) this month.

Yet when it comes to international efforts aimed at solving the pandemic, Washington is playing a harmful role. While federal, state, and local officials in the US attempt to contain the transmission of coronavirus in American cities and states, the Trump administration’s sanctions policies are undermining foreign governments’ abilities to do the same in their own countries.

That the US is sticking to such foreign policy tactics to isolate and weaken certain countries amid this global crisis is fueling much outrage worldwide.

UN officials and various heads of state have called on the Trump administration to lift/ease sanctions on these countries in order to help their governments and, by extension, the rest of the world deal with the coronavirus.

On March 24, the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet had a message from the Trump administration: “Humanitarian exemptions to sanctions measures should be given broad and practical effect, with prompt, flexible authorization for essential medical equipment and supplies.”

The UN listed Cuba, North Korea, Venezuela, and Zimbabwe as countries where sanctions will severely undermine medical efforts to contain coronavirus.

In a letter written to the G20 countries, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres wrote: “I am encouraging the waiving of sanctions imposed on countries to ensure access to food, essential health supplies, and COVID-19 medical support. This is the time for solidarity not exclusion. Let us remember that we are only as strong as the weakest health system in our interconnected world.”

On March 13, China’s Foreign Ministry accused Washington of being “stubborn in sanctioning Venezuela, showing not the least respect for humanitarianism.”

One week later, Pakistan’s Prime Minister Imran Khan urged the US to end “unjust” sanctions on Iran, where one of its citizens dies from coronavirus every ten minutes. Nonetheless, the Trump administration has voiced its opposition to lifting sanctions on Iran in order to make a humanitarian exception to “maximum pressure”.

As the Atlantic Council’s Kirsten Fontenrose recently argued, there are three main reasons why.