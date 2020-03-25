Istanbul prosecutor's office said on Wednesday it had prepared an indictment against 20 suspects over the killing of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi, including the former deputy head of Saudi Arabia's general intelligence and a former royal adviser.

Khashoggi's killing in the Saudi consulate in Istanbul in October 2018 caused a global uproar, tarnishing the image of Saudi Arabia's de facto ruler Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

Riyadh initially denied the incident and later downplayed the killing of Kashoggi – who was a critic of the Saudi regime.

Some Western governments, as well as the CIA, said they believed he had ordered the killing – an accusation Saudi officials have denied.

The prosecutor's office said the indictment accuses former deputy head of Saudi Arabia's general intelligence Ahmed al Asiri and former royal court adviser Saud al Qahtani as having "instigated premeditated murder with monstrous intent".

It accuses 18 others of carrying out the killing of Khashoggi, a US resident and columnist for the Washington Post, the prosecutor's office said in a statement.