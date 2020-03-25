After Italy, Spain has been the most affected country in Europe as both countries reel from the coronavirus outbreak and the human toll it’s taking.

Both countries have instituted increasingly draconian measures to halt the spread of the virus which has also taken a toll on the economy.

“The direct, immediate impact is going to be very hard, it’s already happening. We are experiencing a lot of layoffs, many people will lose their jobs” warned Carmen Gonzalez Enriquez, a Senior Analyst at the Elcano Royal Institute of International and Strategic Studies in Spain.

“The situation is like a nightmare,” she told TRT World over the phone from her home in Madrid, which is also one of the hardest-hit areas in Spain.

In the Spanish capital Madrid, more than 12,000 people have been infected and 1,777 have died. In total the country has seen more than 39,000 infections and 2,696 deaths.

The Spanish government announced last week a $220 billion aid package to cushion the blow, however, whether this will be enough or not for the tourism and services reliant country will depend on how long the crisis lasts.

“Many people who are self-employed or small shop owners are closing their businesses. The economic package that the government approved is not prepared to deal with that suffering. In Spain, small companies are the base of the economic system. It is going to be hard for them,” added Enriquez.

The coronavirus epidemic has hit Spain at the time the country would have geared up for the summer tourism season, which is so essential to Spain, accounting for 15 percent of GDP.

“This summer will be a disaster for the tourism industry,” said Enriquez pessimistically.

Spain will be one of many countries globally that are likely to feel the impact of a drop in tourism along with many popular Mediterranean destinations like Italy, Morocco, Greece and Turkey facing a similar outlook.

The exceptional situation in Spain has also brought about a sense of political unity for a country that had two national elections in 2019.

“Maybe six months from now everything has been solved and we come back to the situation we had before and start speaking about Catalonia and issues that were worrying us in December and all this is a kind of parentheses in our lives,” said Enriquez. “But we are in totally uncharted waters, we can not predict what the long term political implications are.”

A local government source in Spain who wished to speak on condition of anonymity because of the sensitivity of the situation gave an early indication of what may emerge after the coronavirus crises.