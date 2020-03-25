Walmart's Flipkart has suspended services, a notice on the Indian e-commerce firm's website said on Wednesday, as India began a 21-day lockdown to fight the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi ordered the lockdown from Tuesday midnight, but a federal government advisory suggested exempting e-commerce deliveries of essentials such as food and medical equipment in addition to grocery stores and banks.

Flipkart, whose services include grocery deliveries, did not say how long the suspension would last.

"Our promise is that we will be back to serve you, as soon as possible," the notice said.

Amazon India's pantry service that delivers groceries was also not available in several cities. It has not said, however that it is suspending pantry services, only that it will halt orders for non-essential products to prioritise customers’ critical needs.