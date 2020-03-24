Bangladesh government said it was freeing opposition leader Khaleda Zia from jail on Tuesday for six months so she can get medical treatment.

Law and Justice Minister Anisul Huq said the move came after a brother and sister of Zia, who has been in prison for two years, appealed to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to let her arch-rival fly to London for treatment.

Hasina and Zia are bitter rivals whose families have dominated Bangladesh's politics since independence in 1971.

Huq said, however, the 74-year-old Zia would not be allowed to go to another country.

"On the basis of the application and having been directed by the Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, Begum Khaleda Zia's conviction has been suspended," Huq told AFP news agency.

She is freed "on condition that she remains in her Dhaka residence to receive treatment and does not go abroad".

There was no immediate comment from Zia's family or her Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP).

Politically motivated charges?