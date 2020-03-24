US lawmakers scrambled on Tuesday to seal a deal that buttresses the teetering economy by giving roughly $2 trillion to hospitals, businesses and ordinary Americans buckling under the strain of the coronavirus pandemic.

"At this point, of the few outstanding issues, I don't see any that can't be overcome in the next few hours," top Senate Democrat Chuck Schumer told the chamber after meeting Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin.

The optimism, shared by Republican leaders and Mnuchin, was a ray of hope after vicious partisan infighting over how to craft what ultimately may be the largest emergency rescue package lawmakers have ever passed.

The Senate failed on multiple occasions in recent days to advance a massive but controversial Republican-led proposal, and pressure has soared to swiftly reach a compromise that provides relief for hundreds of millions of Americans.

President Donald Trump called for an immediate resolution to the stalemate.

"Congress must approve the deal, without all of the nonsense, today," he said on Twitter.

"The longer it takes, the harder it will be to start up our economy. Our workers will be hurt!"

But Trump also acknowledged that he nixed an initial compromise package in part because Democrats included "terrible" environmental regulations.

"I said I'm not signing this," Trump told a televised town hall.

Dow Jones soars

As the day got underway, US stocks, which had shed one third of their value since the crisis hit US shores in February, soared on the prospects of a stimulus that could send checks to Americans potentially amounting to more than $3,000 for a family-of-four.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed up 11.4 percent, best since 1933.

Democrats rejected the original Republican package, arguing it put corporations ahead of workers, including health professionals on the front lines of the battle against a pandemic that has infected nearly 50,000 people and killed 600 in the United States.

But an agreement appeared within reach after days of intense negotiations between Republicans, Democrats and Trump administration officials.

"We are very close," Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell told members.

"It's taken a lot of noise and a lot of rhetoric to get us here," the top Republican added. "I hope today is the day this body will get it done."