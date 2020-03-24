At least 70 Nigerian soldiers were killed in an ambush on their convoy by militant fighters in the northeast, military and security sources said on Tuesday.

Insurgents fired rocket-propelled grenades at a lorry carrying troops as it travelled near Gorgi village in Borno state on Monday, two military officers told without giving their names.

"It was a huge loss, at least 70 soldiers have perished in the ambush," one of the officers said.

"The terrorists specifically targeted a truck loaded with soldiers with RPGs and incinerated the vehicle, killing all on board," a second officer said.

"So far, 70 bodies have been recovered, but the toll is certainly more than that as rescue operation is still under way."

Several soldiers were injured and some others taken captive by the militants, the two officers said.