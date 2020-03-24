While there is no cure for the Covid-19 so far, a proper diet can ensure a robust immune system that can help resist any onslaught by the virus.

Minerals and vitamins found in many vegetables and fruits can help fortify the body's stores of nutrients - provide the basic building building blocks to help the body restore itself to health.

Covid-19 works by damaging cell lining in long cells, therefore nutrients that help in cell repair, can fight the possible long term effects of the virus.

With so much misinformation published on miracle cures to the coronavirus, fact can often be lost among falsehoods.

TRT World spoke to Dr Inci Turkoglu, a lecturer at Hacettepe University’s Department of Nutrition, to find out what if anything, we can eat to help protect ourselves from the effects of the disease.

Turkoglu stressed that there were no cures to the Coronavirus, but eating nutritious foods could create an effective deterrent for viruses and other pathogens.

“We recommend normal healthy individuals should include a variety of foods in their diet including milk, meat, vegetables, fruits, and cereals.” Turkoglu said.

“People should consume five portions of fruit and vegetables a day,” the academic said, highlighting the importance of consuming foods that helped build up a strong immune system.

One crucial piece of advice for people in quarantine at home, who cannot get to shops, was to replace the meat they would normally eat with legumes, such as beans, which contain high quality, nutrient enriched, stores of protein.