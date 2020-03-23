Italians have turned to the online community to raise money for Italy’s beleaguered hospitals, in what has become one of the largest fundraising campaigns on GoFundMe, as groups of people in cooperation with Italian hospitals set up pages seeking donations.

More than $8 million has been raised as Italy continues to struggle to contain the coronavirus outbreak.

One page in particular, fundraising for the San Raffaele hospital in Milan, has raised more than $4.5 million. The region has been particularly hard hit by the coronavirus outbreak.

The people behind the fundraising have said that, “the funds raised will be directly donated to the hospital to strengthen intensive care” adding: “In this really difficult phase for our country we can also do something to support our communities.”

Italy has become the epicentre of the outbreak in Europe with nearly 60,000 cases and 5,476 deaths at the time of writing. The country has been placed in lockdown since March 9, however the number of cases and deaths has continued to rise dramatically.

Late last week, Italy surpassed the number of deaths in China, where 3,270 have died and 81,000 people have been infected. While China has managed to drastically reduce the number of local infections to single digits, now receiving more cases from outside, Italy has struggled to contain the outbreak.

Italy’s world-class hospital network has suffered and has pushed the whole system to breaking point.

Online donation pages have become a symbol of a healthcare system overwhelmed by a pandemic. In addition, ordinary citizens quarantined at home seemingly powerless have decided to help in any way they can.

Another fundraising page which has generated more than $1.2 million for the northern city, Bergamo, has seen thousands of individual donations from within Italy and around the world.

The organisers in a statement said: “Bergamo city and its province are dramatically hit by coronavirus: more than 6,200 people are infected. Doctors and personnel of the Papa Giovanni XXIII Hospital are tirelessly working. The dramatic situation will get worse in the coming days. We can help them in enforcing the intensive care unit of Papa Giovanni XXIII Hospital.”