From newlyweds and migrant workers to students studying abroad, the coronavirus pandemic has brought a nightmare for tens of thousands of people who are stranded on cruise ships, at land borders and at airports.

About 20 Malaysian workers spent the night outside the Kranji MRT station in Singapore sleeping outdoors, as the Malaysian government imposed the movement control order on March 18. Karanji is one of the main stops for people who are travelling in and out of Singapore to Johor Bahru on the Malaysian side.

The lockdown which will last from March 18 to March 31, sparked a rush across the causeway. There are about 400,000 Malaysians working and studying in Singapore who cross the border on a daily basis. Many Malaysians who work in the cleaning and manufacturing industries in Singapore were not prepared for the lockdown and they were seen walking across the border with their luggage the night before the borders closed.

Similarly, Kashmiri students from India-controlled Kashmir studying in Pakistan are waiting at Wagah Border to be allowed to enter India. As the student hostels have been evacuated in Pakistan, they are stuck at the border with nowhere to go.

In the meantime, almost 1,300 Pakistani students are still stranded in China due to the novel coronavirus pandemic, but the government announced that a special Pakistan Air Force would carry a 15-day food supply and other necessary commodities on March 19 for its students.

Closed borders, nationwide lockdowns and cancelled flights are posing an additional challenge to governments worldwide to bring their citizens home, while they are also dealing with the pandemic.

Hundreds of Americans are stranded in Peru, Honduras, Argentina, Morocco, China, Guatemala and other countries amid the spread of novel coronavirus. Reaching out to the media and netizens with hashtags on the internet and complaining about the government abandoning them, many have turned to each other creating WhatsApp and Facebook groups.

While the UK's Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab says up to a million Britons may be stranded abroad because of the coronavirus, he admits: “If they can stay safely in the countries where they are for a period, I think that’s a choice they will have to think very seriously about.”