In a country of 17 million square kilometres and with a population of 144 million, Russia has recorded 438 positive cases of coronavirus.

The number produced by Moscow has raised questions and fears of a cover up. Even some doctors and health professionals have expressed concerns over the official count and the real estimated count of positive cases.

According to Rosstat, Russia’s statistics agency, compared to last year, the number of pneumonia cases has increased by 37 percent in Moscow in January

The sharp increase in pneumonia cases is fuelling debate whether the Russian government is hiding anything.

The data showed that the Russian capital, which has 98 confirmed cases of coronavirus, recorded 6,921 pneumonia cases in January, up from 5,058 the previous year. And nationwide pneumonia cases also spiked by over 3 percent year-on-year.

However, Moscow’s own health department issued a statement on March 13 saying pneumonia cases in January and February were actually 8 percent and 7 percent lower than last year.

Cover up claims

Anastasia Vasilyeva, head of Russia’s Doctor’s Alliance trade union, said: “I have a feeling they [the authorities] are lying to us,” over the coronavirus cases.

“The idea that this pneumonia is coronavirus comes to mind,” said Vasilyeva. “There seem to be no other reasons for the rise.”

On the other hand, Professor Vladimir Nikoforov, a prominent specialist in infectious diseases, said that there is an explanation for this issue.

“The number of people seeking medical attention has risen due to anxiety among the population,” Nikoforov said which means people’s worries increase the number of pneumonia cases.

Some Russians, who recall the Soviet-era cover-up of the 1986 Chernobyl nuclear accident, are less sure.

“I don’t believe the coronavirus numbers,” said Ekaterina, a Moscow accountant. “I remember what they told us about Chernobyl at the time. It’s only now that we’re finding out what really happened.”