Food might be scarce for the homeless but so is shelter. Although self-isolation is the best way to stop the spread of the coronavirus, the homeless can hardly follow this advice. On March, 20, French police issued fines to hundreds of homeless in Paris, Lyon and Bayonne for violating lockdown rules. “We request that clear instructions be given… so that these sanctions cease immediately,” Florent Gueguen, head of the France's Federation of Solidarity (FAS) told AFP. French authorities say several dozen homeless people have been infected with the coronavirus. In order to stop the spread, the government released a statement informing that hotel rooms will be prepared to accommodate the homeless and various centres will work as temporary shelters for the homeless. Although 3,000 beds will be ready for the homeless in the upcoming days, it is hardly enough for France’s homeless population of roughly 150,000 people.

On the other hand, crowded homeless shelters pose more danger than relief. Homeless people in the US refuse to go to shelters, claiming that they will have no chance to avoid contracting the virus in overcrowded and unsanitary shelters. Residents of California’s shelters, report empty soap dispensers, a lack of toilet paper, no hot water and broken sinks. In a statement, Gavin Newsom, Governor of California, shared some worrisome data and claimed that more than 60,000 homeless people could become ill with the coronavirus in California over the next two months. Given the fact that the homeless who are lucky enough to find shelter are living in overcrowded rooms, Newsom’s estimation seems highly optimistic.

Things are far worse for Los Angeles with a high population of homeless people. Gatherings have been banned over the outbreak however, homeless people still remain on the street, often packed in tent camps with no chance for self-isolation. According to the Los Angeles Times, the local government issued a law which required the homeless to take down these tents during the day, further exposing them to the risk of contracting and spreading coronavirus.

People living on the street are the most vulnerable as it is easy for them to contract the novel virus. Sleeping out in the open, they can easily fall ill and have no means of getting medical treatment. Furthermore, life on the street takes its toll on people. Doctors highlight the fact that the homeless have very weak immune systems and even the young cannot even overcome mild diseases let alone coronavirus.

A 2016 study published by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows that people living in poorer neighborhoods during flu seasons were hospitalised in connection with the illness at a higher rate than residents of more affluent communities. A study that observed a hospital in Washington, US, found that 32 percent of those hospitalised for respiratory diseases were homeless, compared with 6.5 percent of all patients hospitalised. Even without a pandemic, 400 rough sleepers in San Francisco, US, have died on the streets in the last three years. With the coronavirus pandemic spreading, the homeless once again face the ignorance of the governments.

With no health insurance, it is unlikely the homeless will be able to get the medical care they need if they fall sick. Although the US has guaranteed free coronavirus tests for those who do not have health insurance, the line for testing is so long that it will take ages for the homeless to access testing. Although some states are offering testing to the homeless exhibiting symptoms, and quarantine, there is no official statement as to how they will be treated.

[NOTE:The article came from TRT World’s Eyes on Discrimination (EOD) Centre, which monitors and reports on offences, hate crimes and discrimination on the basis of gender, race, ethnicity, national origin and religion, or other related social categories.]