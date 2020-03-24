Naples, ITALY –– “Let us unite!/We are ready to die/Italy has called,” is the chilling cry that unites millions of Italians leaning out from windows and balconies. The lockdown was imposed throughout the peninsula on March 11.

The national anthem is among the songs collectively belted out by Italians locked inside their homes during the Covid-19 pandemic in an attempt to instil a little optimism among a frightened population.

Perhaps, it is also to ward off the psychological effects of the war bulletin broadcast every day at the same time, that defines the outlines of a health tragedy.

Every day at 6PM a press conference by the head of the Civil Protection, Angelo Borrelli, reads outs the daily figures: yesterday there were 601 deaths (the day before 651), which brings the total number of deceased up to 6077. The newly infected are 3780, less than the day before when 3957 were registered, bringing the total to 50,418; the recovered ones are 408, totalling 7432; 3204 people are in intensive care, 195 more than yesterday.

These figures convey the epic proportions of an outbreak that is bringing Italy's national health system to its knees.

Five days ago, Italy surpassed China's fatalities, becoming the country with the most deaths from the coronavirus. China tops the list of total cases with 81,496, followed by Italy with 63,927 and the US with 26,747.

While restrictions in Italy are forcing the population to stay home, the contagion has not ceased though it has marginally slowed down for the second day in a row.

Experts assure it will take longer to see the curve finally flatten.

The epicentre continues to be in the northern region of Lombardy: the outbreak has moved from Lodi to Bergamo and Brescia. The confirmed cases in the region are 28,761 and the number is growing by over 3,000 every second day.

In Lombardy alone, 1,183 people are in intensive care and 3,776 have died, making up 68 percent of the deaths in Italy. The images of rows of military trucks waiting to transport bodies out of town have been seen around the world and have perhaps made even the most reluctant Italian stay home.

The virus spread to southern Italy, even if not in as high numbers, was helped by the “great exodus” of people who returned from the industrial north to the south during the night the first decree was leaked – the one that would have locked down Lombardy.

The trauma of caregiving

At the forefront of the fight against the virus in the red zone is an army of doctors, nurses and health workers who carry out their duty in debilitating conditions.

“I have never been afraid to work and I don’t think about the risks. But when I finish, I hope to go home without bringing the virus with me because I have a family, three children. The fear persists, even if I do everything according to the procedures,” Antonio, a nurse, confesses to TRT World.

Antonio has been a nurse for 40 years in the hospital of Seriate, Bergamo, which has been turned into one of the three Covid-hospitals in Lombardy.

“My ward used to be a cardiology intensive care, now we have seven intubated patients and we are learning things that we were not used to performing. It’s hard to keep up the mood when you see these patients alone, clinging to us as they do not have anyone else close now. In our ward patients are in a state of pharmacological coma, but in other wards, it is emotionally excruciating seeing them gasping for air while you cannot do anything for them.”

The medical staff dealing with the emergency are the ones who are paying the highest cost of this crisis. The shortcomings of the national health system's performance in Italy, given the high number of people who need intensive care, are exacerbated by structural deficiencies.

In the name of austerity, some 40 billion euros ($43 billion) have been cut out from the Italian public health system in the last ten years, making the emergency even harder to handle.

Italy is also the country with the highest number of infected among the medical staff, 4824, double that of China.

“There are no devices for everyone in the wards, there are no helmets for all patients and fans are scarce. The staff is protected but if you get dirty and need to change gears, the risk is not having enough. Even masks are running out. We start the shift with our dedicated mask hoping that we don’t get to need a second one,” says Antonio, his voice breaking up, “it is quite an emotional load for us. I have been dreaming of all this for a month now, every night.”