US futures slipped more than 3 percent on Monday and share benchmarks in many Asian markets logged sharp losses as still more governments tightened restrictions to fight the coronavirus pandemic.

India's Sensex plummeted 12.1 percent after a sharp drop on the open triggered a circuit breaker halt to trading. Singapore's benchmark plunged 7.7 percent after the city announced a sharp increase in confirmed infections and its first two deaths.

Seven percent fell in Bangkok shares

Besides the fall in shares, Japan's Nikkei 225 index held steady, gaining 1.9 percent by mid-Monday. Investors appeared to be encouraged by the likelihood the International Olympic Committee might postpone, rather than scrap, the Tokyo Games.

Japan’s Prime Minister Shinzo Abe acknowledged that a postponement could be unavoidable as Canada and Australia added to the immense pressure that has been mounting on organizers by saying they wouldn't send athletes to Tokyo unless the Olympics are postponed for a year.

In the US, top-level negotiations between Congress and the White House continued after the Senate voted against advancing a nearly $2 trillion economic rescue package. Another vote was expected on Monday.

The Democrats said the bill was tilted too much toward aiding corporations and would not do enough to help individuals and healthcare providers weather the crisis brought on by the pandemic.

By 0100 GMT, the S&P 500 futures contract was down 3.5 percent at 2,209.60. The future for the Dow dropped 3.6% percent to 18,356.00.

Markets reopened to an altered business landscape as lockdowns and closures intended to halt the spread of the new coronavirus expanded over the weekend to include many cities around the world and the number of people infected surged past 336,000.

“Risk aversion appears here to stay as investors become more fearful that this could be the worst global recession during peacetime,” Edward Moya of Oanda said in a commentary.

“Every passing day it seems lockdown efforts are intensified globally thus it seems financial markets will remain nervous until we see the infection rate improve in both the U.S. and Europe," Moya said.

Sydney's S&P/ASX 200 fell 5.6 percent to 4,546.00 after plunging more than 8 percent sharply just after the open.

Australia announced a 66.4 billion Australian dollar ($38.5 billion) stimulus package on Sunday. That's in addition to an earlier mandated $10 billion package and another stimulus from the central bank.

South Korea's Kospi lost 5.3 percent to 1,482.46. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index shed 4.6 percent, to 21,756.57, while the Shanghai Composite index slipped 3.1 percent to 2,660.17. The Nikkei was at 16,887.78.

Wall Street stocks

Stocks fell sharply on Wall Street and the price of oil sank again Friday as New York became the latest state to decide that nearly all workers should stay home to limit the spread of the coronavirus. California and several other states in the US and a growing number of countries have also imposed limits on business activity.

The S&P 500 lost 4.3 percent to 2,304.92 on Friday while the Dow skidded 4.6 percent to 19,173.98. The Nasdaq composite index lost 3.8 percent to 6,879.52.

This week will bring fresh data that are likely to underscore the damage to Asian economies from the outbreak of the virus that originated in China.

A sharp surge in cases and in deaths across the region, especially in Southeast Asia, has also raised the level of alarm.

Shutdowns mean less demand for oil. US crude has dropped about 21 percent, dipping below $20 a barrel last week for the first time since February 2002. However, on Monday benchmark crude was up 22 cents at $22.85 per barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange.

Brent crude, the international standard, dropped 72 cents to $26.26 per barrel.