From the elderly Italian woman who routinely lines up the glasses of water she sets herself to drink every day, to the British composer leading a virtual orchestra, life for Europeans under coronavirus lockdown is an uncharted mix of resilience and creativity.

Amid disaster movie-like scenes of deserted streets, the main challenge for many is simply keeping up their spirits despite the boredom and isolation of being confined at home.

Whether it's having evening drinks on video phone, chatting to neighbours through open windows, or joining in mass sing-alongs and applause, staying connected with the outside world is key.

Rome

Carla Basagni, 86, a retired artist living in Rome's Trastevere neighbourhood, has made herself a routine to get through the days alone.

"Since I can't go out, I do gymnastic exercises in my house. I drink at least five times a day: I've got five glasses of water lined up in my kitchen so I don't forget!" she said

But she added that she drinks "only a little wine, even if I love it!"

In Italy, which rolled out new restrictions at the weekend after becoming the new epicentre of the disease, people need a special personal declaration to leave the house confirming that it's for work, grocery shopping or a critical reason such as health.

Anyone caught breaching the lockdown risks three months in prison and a $220 (206 euros) fine.

Stuck in her house for nearly 24 hours a day, Basagni says that she cooks "nice little meals, I read, and sometimes I lie down for a little sleep on my sofa or on my bed."

Madrid

Paula Perez, a 19-year-old medical student who lives in a Madrid apartment with her mother, said she was "very moved" the first time she heard the applause for health workers.

In their little 50-square-metre apartment, they follow the same ritual every evening: at 8:00 pm, after the applause, neighbours speak to one another out of their windows.

"Our neighbour above works in a hospital and tells us what's happening," said Perez.

Spaniards are under strict lockdown and can only leave home to work if they can't do so at home, buy medicines or food, or to briefly walk the dog.

Madrid's usually crowded streets are now practically empty. Instead, people play music from their balconies or have lottery parties with their neighbours, shouting out numbers from one window to the other.

Perez's mother Maria Jimenez, 48, an agricultural engineer, works remotely from a table in the front room after all her work visits were cancelled.

She speaks every day to her elderly parents in a village in the southern region of Andalucia, while worrying about her siblings, some of whom work in health or for the police.