Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Saturday welcomed positive responses from Libya’s warring parties to calls for a humanitarian pause in fighting to allow authorities to respond to the public health challenge posed by the coronavirus pandemic.

The UN chief “hopes that this will be translated into an immediate and unconditional cessation of hostilities,” UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric said.

Libya has been in turmoil since 2011, when the US intervened during a civil war to topple longtime dictator Moammar Gadhafi, who was later killed. In the chaos that followed the country was divided into two seats of power with warlord Khalifa Haftar in eastern Libya, supported mainly by Egypt and the United Arab Emirates, and the GNA in Tripoli, which enjoys UN and international recognition.

The GNA has been under attack by Haftar’s militia since last April, with more than 1,000 people killed in the violence.

Libya has not recorded any cases of the COVID-19 disease, but experts fear an outbreak could be catastrophic due to the country's degraded health system.

Widespread virus fear

According to media reports, fear of the new coronavirus is widespread in Libya, with the government announcing a curfew starting Sunday night over concerns of a possible outbreak and Haftar’s militia worried that foreign mercenaries fighting alongside them may have the virus.

The Tripoli-based Government of National Accord (GNA) said in a statement on Saturday that the curfew would begin at 6:00 pm and end at 6:00 am. (1600-0400 GMT).