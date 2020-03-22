WORLD
Road crash in Bangladesh kills at least 13
Road accidents in the South Asian nation kill thousands every year because of lax enforcement of traffic law, bad road condition and poor signalling system.
An aerial view of traffic congestion at an intersection in Bangladesh capital Dhakaon on January 7, 2016. / AFP
By Mazhar Ali
March 22, 2020

A speeding truck rammed a passenger vehicle in southeastern Bangladesh, leaving at least 13 people dead and three others injured, a police official said Sunday.

The accident took place late Saturday night at Chunti area in Chittagong district when the salt-laden truck from the coastal district of Cox's Bazar hit the passenger vehicle, said police Superintendent S.M. Rashidul Haque.

He said 10 of the passengers died at the scene while three others succumbed to their injuries on the way to a hospital.

The area is 216 kilometres (134 miles) southeast of the capital, Dhaka.

He said the rescue operation was ongoing,

Road accidents in the South Asian nation kill thousands every year because of lax enforcement of traffic law, bad road condition and poor signalling system.

SOURCE:AP
