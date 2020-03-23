US will slash assistance to Afghanistan and threatened further reductions in all forms of cooperation after the country's rival leaders failed to agree on forming a new government, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Tuesday.

The announcement came from Pompeo after he made an unannounced visit to Kabul to meet with rival leaders President Ashraf Ghani and Abdullah Abdullah. Each has declared himself president of the country after disputed elections last year.

In an unusually harsh statement, Pompeo slammed the two men for being unable to work together and threatening a potential peace deal that could end America's longest-running conflict.

"The United States deeply regrets that Afghan President Ashraf Ghani and former Chief Executive Abdullah Abdullah have informed Secretary Pompeo that they have been unable to agree on an inclusive government that can meet the challenges of governance, peace, and security, and provide for the health and welfare of Afghan citizens," he said.

Pompeo said the US was "disappointed" in both men and their conduct, which he said has "harmed US-Afghan relations and, sadly, dishonours those Afghan, American, and coalition partners who have sacrificed their lives and treasure in the struggle to build a new future for this country."

Pompeo said their inability to work together posed a "direct threat" to US national interests, and the administration would begin an immediate review of all its support programmes for Afghanistan, starting with a reduction of $1 billion in aid this year.

He said it could be reduced by another billion dollars in 2021.

"We have made clear to the leadership that we will not back security operations that are politically motivated, nor support political leaders who order such operations or those who advocate for or support parallel government," Pompeo said.

Pompeo, who after leaving Kabul met with a senior Taliban official in Qatar, also said Ghani and Abdullah were acting inconsistently with agreements they made to support a US-Taliban peace agreement signed last month.

Peace deal with Taliban

Pompeo was in Kabul on an urgent visit to try to move forward a US peace deal signed last month with the Taliban, a trip that comes despite the coronavirus pandemic, at a time when world leaders and statesmen are curtailing official travel.

Since the signing of the deal, the peace process has stalled amid political turmoil in Afghanistan, with the country's leaders squabbling over who was elected president.

President Ghani and his main rival in last September's presidential polls, Abdullah, have both declared themselves the country's president in duelling inauguration ceremonies earlier this month.

The United States pays billions every year toward the Afghan budget, including the country's defence forces. Afghanistan barely raises a quarter of the revenue it needs to run the country, giving Pompeo considerable financial leverage to force the two squabbling leaders to overcome the impasse.

The political turmoil has put on hold the start of intra-Afghan peace talks that would include the Taliban.

Those talks are seen as a critical next step in the peace deal, negotiated to allow the United States to bring home its troops and give Afghans the best chance at peace.

“We are in a crisis," a State Department official told reporters accompanying Pompeo.

"The fear is that unless this crisis gets resolved and resolved soon, that could affect the peace process, which was an opportunity for this country that (has) stood in this 40-years-long war.

And our agreement with the Taliban could be put at risk."

The official briefed reporters on condition of anonymity to discuss US concerns.

The US and NATO have already begun to withdraw some troops from Afghanistan.