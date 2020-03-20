Vladimir Lenin once wrote, “There are decades where nothing happens; and there are weeks where decades happen.”

Such a sentiment feels apt at this moment.

Since the coronavirus (Covid-19) appeared on the scene last December and started waging indiscriminate biological warfare, it has wasted no time in throwing our global system into a state of turbulence and on the verge of an economic spiral.

At warp speed within the space of weeks, it spread from China to over 180 countries. The global count now stands at over 250,000 cases and 10,000 deaths. Those numbers will have increased by the time you read this.

Our collective response in that span has gone from zero to anxiety-ridden hoarding and social isolation. At least we have a deluge of memes as coping mechanisms to shine a light in these dark times.

What of our leaders? It would be fair to say that governments across the board have all had a rude awakening.

While it comes as no surprise that an authoritarian regime like China tried to cover up the extent of the spread, it has managed to ‘flatten the curve’ with an industrial-scale mobilisation alongside city-wide lockdowns.

Despite the warning signs out of China and the rapid escalation of contagion as medical professionals and the World Health Organisation sounded the alarm, it fell on deaf ears.

And particularly for a host of democratically elected strongmen – who electorally profited from sowing discord in our ‘post-truth’ era of politics – as they scrambled to put together a transparent, factually-based response to contend with a global pandemic.

The sloppy reaction by right-wing populist governments reveals how managerially incompetent and civically damaging their nativist playbook is in times of crisis, all the while widening the chasm of global governance in an age of insularity.

Lacklustre response

US President Donald Trump moved from dismissing Covid-19 as nothing more than the “winter flu” that would “disappear in the spring” to declaring a national emergency and passing a $1 trillion stimulus package. But his administration wasted precious time as the crisis worsened.

For the self-acknowledged germophobe Trump, the outbreak was to be seen through the prism of the stock market and his own re-election. He first floated the idea that the virus was a Democrat “hoax” to undermine him. Pressure was applied on his officials to downplay the risks.

In a masterstroke of reckless hindsight, he had dismantled the office in charge of pandemic response within his National Security Council in 2018. Repeated calls for cuts to public health agencies made it clear the Trump administration never bothered to prioritise the federal government’s ability to counter a pandemic.

Furthermore, Trump’s war on expertise is directly linked to decades-long cultivation of anti-intellectualism within American conservatism, which has manifested most prominently during his presidency.

Consider how partisan the public response to Covid-19 is: poll data shows that Democrats are more likely to change their behaviour as recommended by experts than Republicans were.

“Trump of the Tropics” President Jair Bolsonaro has come under mounting criticism for his lax handling of the outbreak, which he originally called a “fantasy”. Not before long, his own national security adviser, energy minister and the head of the Senate all tested positive for Covid-19.

Struggling to revitalise Brazil’s weak economy, the outbreak has pummeled the country’s markets and aviation sector as protestors took to the streets to demand Bolsonaro’s ouster. To make matters worse, his son decided to spark a diplomatic row with China, Brazil’s largest trade partner.

Boris Johnson’s bumbling premiership chose to navigate through the eye of the storm by tasking Britons with adopting “herd immunity” – essentially a Malthusian policy of organised neglect masquerading as scientific pragmatism.