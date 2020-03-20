For decades constant economic growth has been considered a requisite indicator of economic health globally.

The outbreak of the Covid-19 virus has forced many countries to accept that they are in the midst of a global downturn, which may reach the proportions set by the 2008 crisis.

In China, officials were quick to realise that they could not balance economic growth with containment of the coronavirus. The epidemic has killed more than 3,200 people there so far.

“China has just shown itself to be very, very willing to sacrifice their economy to prevent a resurgence in infections,” said Emily Fend, NPR’s China correspondent.

Beijing has locked down much of the country to stop the spread of the disease and has reported no new cases for the last two days.

But China was in a state of denial at the start of the pandemic, detaining whistleblower doctor, Li Wenliang, who dared to report that the then unknown virus, later named as Covid-19, could spread out of proportions across the country.

Out of fears that Wenliang’s warning shots could hit China’s economic growth narrative, Beijing accused the doctor, who later passed away from the virus infection of “spreading false rumours”.

China is not alone in its early denialism with both British and American governments acting slowly amid the threat. US President Donald Trump, for example, dismissed the virus as less than “a seasonal flu”.

“So last year 37,000 Americans died from the common Flu. It averages between 27,000 and 70,000 per year. Nothing is shut down, life & the economy go on. At this moment there are 546 confirmed cases of CoronaVirus, with 22 deaths. Think about that!” Trump tweeted last week before the deadly pandemic claimed the lives of more than 100 Americans.

Britain's Boris Johnson was equally dismissive about the pandemic initially, resisting the example set by other European states, which implemented lockdown measures.

However, when groundbreaking research showed that not implementing quarantine measures would lead to at least a half million deaths in Britain and 2.2 million deaths in the US, both administrations announced U-turns.