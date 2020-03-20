BIZTECH
3 MIN READ
Dow falls again to end Wall Street's worst week since 2008
The Dow Jones Industrial Average slid more than 900 points, ending the week with a 17.3 percent loss. The index has declined in four of the last five weeks.
Dow falls again to end Wall Street's worst week since 2008
The Dow Jones Industrial Average is displayed after the closing bell on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, New York, US, March 11, 2020 / Reuters
By Azaera Amza
March 20, 2020

Wall Street stocks plunged again on Friday bringing the market's worst week since 2008 to a grim conclusion, as the worsening coronavirus pandemic hammers the economy.

After a volatile session which saw stocks spend part of the day in positive territory, the Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 4.6 percent, or around 915 points, to end at 19,173.98, again dropping below the level when President Donald Trump was inaugurated in January 2017.

The broad-based S&P 500 dove 4.3 percent to close at 2,304.92, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index tumbled 3.8 percent to finish at 6,875.52.

The mounting list of restrictions on commerce led economists to slash their forecasts by the day.

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo ordered non-essential businesses to close and banned all gatherings, a dramatic escalation of mitigation steps after the nation's most-populous state, California, on Thursday directed its 40 million residents to stay at home.

IHS Markit now sees a contraction of 13 percent in the second quarter after projecting a 5.4 percent decline just four days ago.

RECOMMENDED

More analysts now view the economic hit from the virus as a drag for the foreseeable future.

"The damage is not likely to pass in a month or two," FHN Financial said in a note. "Increasingly, it appears there will be a sharp drop in global activity, followed by a period of significant weakness lasting at least two quarters, followed by a partial recovery.

"In other words, for those savvy to the alphabet soup vocabulary of recession analysis, an L-shaped recession rather than a V-shaped recovery."

And Goldman Sachs warned of an "unprecedented surge in layoffs," citing data from US states, and a massive decline in revenues in many industries.

The Federal Reserve announced yet another slew of measures to boost liquidity, including a new program to inject funds into state and municipal money markets to keep the financial system from freezing up under the stress.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Wedding blast kills at least five in Pakistan, police suspect suicide bombing
UN Human Rights Council approves probe into Iran protest crackdown
Erdogan, top diplomats from Balkan countries discuss ties, regional issues
More US states declare emergency as monster winter storm barrels across nation
Turkish foreign minister meets counterparts in Istanbul
Anger sweeps America as five year old is detained by ICE agents
Israeli forces open fire on Lebanese army, UN mission despite ongoing ceasefire
UN rights chief decries 'routine abuse' of migrants in US
UK hits back at Trump for 'diminishing' NATO's Afghanistan war dead
Four fishermen missing after vessel collision off Karachi coast
German police probe violence at YPG terror group rallies
US exits WHO after nearly eight decades
South Korea hails Türkiye's rising global role, deepening defence and strategic ties
Australian police hunt gunman after three killed in New South Wales shooting
Malaysia restores access to Musk's Grok after deepfake safeguards added