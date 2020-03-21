Saturday, March 21, 2020

Italy's Conte orders shutdown of non-essential companies

Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte ordered all non-essential companies and factories to close nationwide to stem a coronavirus pandemic that has killed 4,825 people in the country in a month.

"The decision taken by the government is to close down all productive activity throughout the territory that is not strictly necessary, crucial, indispensable, to guarantee us essential goods and services," Conte said in a late-night TV address.

US FDA approves first rapid coronavirus test

The US Food and Drug Administration has approved the first rapid coronavirus diagnostic test, with a detection time of about 45 minutes, the test's developer, California-based molecular diagnostics company Cepheid, said.

Cepheid said in a statement it had received an emergency use authorisation from the FDA for the test, which will be used primarily in hospitals and emergency rooms. The company plans to begin shipping it to hospitals next week, it said.

The FDA confirmed its approval in a separate statement.

It said the company intends to roll out the availability of its testing by March 30.

Britain steps up response

The British government is heightening its response to the new coronavirus, telling up to 1.5 million sick and vulnerable people to stay home and avoid contact with others for at least 12 weeks.

The government says people with certain health conditions – including recipients of organ transplants, people with cystic fibrosis, patients with blood or bone marrow cancer and some people on immune-suppressing drugs – should “shield themselves” from the spreading pandemic by living in isolation.

Special deliveries of groceries and medicine will be arranged by an alliance of public agencies, the military, food retailers and volunteers.

Greek Cyprus records first death

The eastern Mediterranean island nation of Greek-administered Cyprus has recorded its first death as a result of the coronavirus.

The health ministry says the man, whose age was not given, had been suffering from long-term liver, kidney and heart ailments. The ministry says the patient appears to have contracted the virus from another carrier at a hospital where he was being treated for liver disease.

Uganda confirms first case

Uganda confirmed its first coronavirus case, the health minister said.

"The ministry would like to inform the general public that Uganda has confirmed her first case of coronavirus disease Covid-19," Ruth Jane Aceng said in comments broadcast on national television.

Aceng said the patient is a 36 year old Ugandan male who arrived in Uganda from Dubai aboard an Ethiopian Airlines flight on Saturday morning.

Turkey's confirmed cases up to 947

Turkey's coronavirus death toll rose by 12 to 21 while the number of confirmed cases rose 277 to 947, the health minister said.

A total of 2,953 tests were conducted in the previous 24 hours, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said.

Italy reports almost 800 new virus deaths, new daily record

Italy on Saturday reported 793 new coronavirus deaths, a one-day record that saw its toll shoot up to 4,825 — 38.3 percent of the world's total.

The number of Covid-19 infections rose by 6,557 to 53,578, another record.

The total number of fatalities in the northern Lombardy regions around Milan surpassed 3,000. It accounts for nearly two-thirds of Italy's fatalities.

French coronavirus death toll rises by 112

France has recorded 112 coronavirus deaths in a day, taking its total to 562, the health ministry said on Saturday.

There have been 14,459 confirmed cases, the ministry said ina statement.

It said 1,525 people were in severe condition out of the6,172 who were currently in hospital. Half the severe cases were people aged under 60.

Turkey restrains older citizens from leaving homes

Turkish citizens who are older than 65-year-old and suffering from chronic illnesses will be restricted from leaving their homes amid coronavirus measures, the Interior Ministry said on Saturday.

"As of midnight today, the citizens aged 65 and over and also people who suffer from chronic illnesses are restricted to go out of their homes and to walk in open areas such as parks, gardens," the ministry said in a statement.

Coronavirus death toll in England up 53 to 220

A further 53 people have died in England after testing positive for the coronavirus, bringing the total number of confirmed deaths to 220, the National Health Service said on Saturday.

The patients who died were aged between 41 and 94 and all had underlying health conditions.

Guatemala orders eight-day curfew to fight coronavirus

Guatemala's President Alejandro Giammattei on Saturday ordered an eight-day curfew starting Sunday as part of measures aimed at containing the coronavirus, which has infected 17 people in the Central American nation.

Nearly 5,000 new infections in a day in Spain

Spain has recorded almost 5,000 new coronavirus infections in 24 hours as it climbed into third place in the global ranking of infections behind China and Italy.

Health authorities said Saturday that virus infections have reached 24,926, up from 19,980 the day before. Total deaths were 1,326, up from 1,002 on Friday.

Over 1,600 patients are in intensive care units that authorities admit are at their limits. Madrid is the hardest-hit region with almost 9,000 infections.

Spain is approaching one week of tight restrictions on free movement and the closure of most shops as hospitals and nursing homes buckle under the burden of the virus outbreak.

But authorities admit that they expect infections to continue to rise before the measures can hopefully reverse the trend.

Finland confirms its first coronavirus death

The Finnish Institute for Health and Welfare confirmed on Saturday the country's first coronavirus death, saying that an elderly patient in the capital had died.

"Finland's first coronavirus death is very unfortunate, but not surprising," it said.

The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the country amounted to 521 on Saturday, the health authority added.

Switzerland says coronavirus infections rise to 6,100

Switzerland on Saturday reported 6,100 coronavirus infections, some 25 percent more than a day earlier, and 56 deaths, the Swiss health ministry said, as hospitals in the canton of Ticino that borders hard-hit Italy were under intense pressure.

"The situation in Ticino is very tense," said Daniel Koch, head of the Federal Office of Health's communicable diseases division. The latest tally nationwide is up more than 1,200cases in a day, while the deaths were up 13 from Friday.

The Swiss military took delivery of 50 additional ventilators and deployed them in Ticino on Friday, amid a global race by countries to add more potentially life-saving breathing devices needed by critically ill patients to give them a fighting chance of survival.

Portugal's death toll from coronavirus doubles to 12

The death toll from the coronavirus pandemic in Portugal doubled overnight to 12, the country's national health authority DGS said on Saturday.

The number of confirmed cases rose to 1,280 from 1,059 the previous day, it said, adding that 35 people were in intensive care. Portugal declared a state of emergency to stem the spread of the virus on Wednesday.

Jordan goes on virus lockdown as Iran's death toll mounts

Air raid sirens echoed across Jordan's capital on Saturday to mark the start of a three-day curfew, the latest mass lockdown in the Middle East aimed at containing the coronavirus, which has claimed another 123 lives in Iran, home to the region's worst outbreak.

In one of the strictest measures yet, Jordan has ordered all shops to close and all people to stay off the streets until at least Tuesday, when it plans to announce specific times for shopping.

Anyone caught violating the curfew faces up to one year in prison.

Georgian PM asks president to declare one-month emergency

Georgian Prime Minister Giorgi Gakharia said on Saturday he had asked the country's president to declare an emergency situation due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Gakharia said the measure, which is due to be approved by parliament after the president's approval, would be introduced for one month.

Georgia reported 47 cases of coronavirus as of Saturday. One patient recovered.

Iran reports 123 more virus deaths, toll rises to 1,556

Iran has announced another 123 deaths from the new coronavirus, bringing its overall toll to 1,556 amid 20,610 confirmed cases.

The Health Ministry announced the latest figures Saturday. Iran is struggling to combat the worst outbreak in the Middle East and has faced widespread criticism for its slow response.

Pakistan suspends all international flights

Pakistan has suspended all international flights until April 4 to contain Covid-19, the country's Civil Aviation Authority said on Saturday.

Hong Kong postpones university entrance exams

Hong Kong said on Saturday it would postpone university entrance exams until April 24 as the city tries to contain a surge in coronavirus cases as people return from overseas infected with the disease.

The government said it would make civil servants work from home and urged employers to be flexible with work from home arrangements.

Schools would remain closed until further notice, it added.