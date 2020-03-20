The Turkish Minister of Health, Dr Fahrettin Koca, announced the second death from the coronavirus as the number of infected increased by 93 to 191.

As the number has doubled in the last 24 hours, the Turkish government has taken a range of measures aimed at mitigating the fallout or flattening the curve of infected people, while also allowing the health care system to operate without reaching breaking point as it did in Italy.

Firstly the Turkish presidency announced late last week that schools and universities will be closed, even while the number of cases was still relatively low.

In comparison, the UK only recently announced it would close down its schools even with more than 2,626 cases and more than 104 deaths.

The UK government is now playing catch up as it tries to contain the coronavirus.

In Turkey, the government has also announced that while some sporting activities will go ahead they will be held without spectators.

Over the last two decades, health care coverage in Turkey has been dramatically expanded in Turkey.

By the 2010s, Turkey moved to a universal health system and as a result, today Turkey is better prepared to deal with the coronavirus outbreak.